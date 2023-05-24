Associated Banc Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

LHX opened at $184.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $183.21 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.96.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

