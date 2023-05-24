Associated Banc Corp Has $1.02 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,119,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,642,000 after buying an additional 327,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

