Associated Banc Corp Sells 121 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,979 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,875 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express Price Performance

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.41.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $152.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.42. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

