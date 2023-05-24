Associated Banc Corp Buys 1,033 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 411.0% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry Hill Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $629,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.88.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

