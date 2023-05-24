35,459 Shares in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE GSBD opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $18.56.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goldman Sachs BDC

In other news, insider David Miller bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

