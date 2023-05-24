Associated Banc Corp Makes New Investment in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,801,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,579,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,980,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 3.1 %
Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.70.
Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares
In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.63 per share, with a total value of $84,945.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,713.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,895 shares of company stock worth $107,402. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on NIC shares. TheStreet lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
About Nicolet Bankshares
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nicolet Bankshares (NIC)
- Will Fed Rate-Hike Pause Lead To Small-Cap Outperformance?
- The Market Has Taken To GE’s Transformation, Should You?
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.