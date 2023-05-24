Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 3,984 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 635.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 370,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $24,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Citigroup upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $116.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.53. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $121.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.