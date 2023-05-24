Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Merchants by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,493,000 after acquiring an additional 426,862 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 359.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 400,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after buying an additional 313,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,307,000 after buying an additional 137,877 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in First Merchants by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 798,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,607,000 after buying an additional 137,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,517,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $58,731.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 32.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRME shares. Raymond James cut their target price on First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

