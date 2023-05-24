Associated Banc Corp Decreases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,779,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,146,000 after purchasing an additional 860,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fortive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,573,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,524,000 after buying an additional 124,392 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fortive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,886,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,454,000 after buying an additional 265,547 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,710,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,894,000 after buying an additional 1,614,640 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also

