Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,460 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $884,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 541,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,070,000 after buying an additional 257,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

