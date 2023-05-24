Argent Trust Co Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $257.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $267.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.68.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

