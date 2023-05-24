Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,141 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.19% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 601,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,625,000 after buying an additional 119,957 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after buying an additional 105,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 166.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 140,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

