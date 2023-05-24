Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,627 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Tesla by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,104 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA lifted its position in Tesla by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA now owns 361,267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,523,000 after buying an additional 232,201 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $185.77 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $588.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.75.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.33.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

