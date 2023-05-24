Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

