Argent Trust Co Grows Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 19,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.18. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.78.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Further Reading

