Argent Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 435,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 26,221 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 139,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 38,717 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TSLX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.7 %

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Shares of TSLX opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Graf bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Graf acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

