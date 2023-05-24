Argent Trust Co Sells 5,901 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Argent Trust Co lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,582 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,670,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,503 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,846 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,936,526 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,190,000 after acquiring an additional 142,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,501,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $165,717,000 after acquiring an additional 45,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. eBay’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

