Argent Trust Co Sells 1,020 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Omnicom Group by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $92.04 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day moving average is $86.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

