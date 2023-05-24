Argent Trust Co Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

