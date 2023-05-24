AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Barclays began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,782.00 to $3,125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,717.41.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,463.41 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,780.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,574.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,499.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $29.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

