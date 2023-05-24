Argent Trust Co Buys 181 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $274.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.94 and a 200-day moving average of $262.89. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

