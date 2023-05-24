Argent Trust Co Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $333.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.81. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $338.67.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.