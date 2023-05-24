Argent Trust Co Sells 550 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT opened at $190.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $209.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

