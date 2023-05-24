Argent Trust Co Sells 3,368 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $101.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.76.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.