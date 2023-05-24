Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 12,274 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,274 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.81 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 3.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.