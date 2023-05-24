Argent Trust Co Has $1.49 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $227.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $238.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.39.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

