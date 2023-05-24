Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,328.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 839,659 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,814.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 560,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 554,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after purchasing an additional 522,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,162,000 after purchasing an additional 434,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average is $84.25. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.