Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Cut by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB opened at $196.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

