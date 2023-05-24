Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Down 2.8%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 593,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,668,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

GOGL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,507,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after buying an additional 2,141,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after purchasing an additional 263,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 101,040 shares during the period. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

