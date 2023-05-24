Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Down 3%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.93 and last traded at $59.80. 55,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 145,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaos in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Danaos by 40.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Danaos by 197.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaos by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Danaos in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in 1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

