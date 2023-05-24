Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Video Communications updated its Q2 guidance to $1.04-$1.06 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.25-$4.31 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM stock opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $124.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $205,949.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $205,949.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,893 shares of company stock worth $7,116,654. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More

