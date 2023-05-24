Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $6.85.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital

In other news, Director Mark Jeffrey Ashenfelter purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $814,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

