Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Price Target to $30.00

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.13% from the company’s previous close.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Down 6.7 %

NNOX stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. Nano-X Imaging has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,034.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

About Nano-X Imaging

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 13,763.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

