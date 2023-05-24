Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Price Target to $30.00

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.13% from the company’s previous close.
Nano-X Imaging Stock Down 6.7 %
NNOX stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. Nano-X Imaging has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,034.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
