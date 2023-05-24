BNP Paribas Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to Underperform

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

Shares of SHOP opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

