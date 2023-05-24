Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 480 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VV stock opened at $189.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.16 and its 200 day moving average is $182.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $197.85.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

