Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 103,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,199,000 after buying an additional 57,543 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Honeywell International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.0 %

HON opened at $194.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

