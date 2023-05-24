Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 9,997 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $66.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

