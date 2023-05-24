Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.6 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $124.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $132.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.99. The firm has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.