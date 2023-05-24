Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Lam Research by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $573.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $600.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $519.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.