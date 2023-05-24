Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Celanese were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 338.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $108.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $161.37.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,208 shares of company stock valued at $457,664 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

