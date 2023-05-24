iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 789,244 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,175,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,030.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 413,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,338,000 after purchasing an additional 376,915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,326,000 after purchasing an additional 266,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN opened at $134.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.58. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

