Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

DLB stock opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $88.06. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.74.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

In related news, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $727,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,478. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $498,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,322.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,960 shares of company stock worth $5,443,790. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

