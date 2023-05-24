Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.60. The firm has a market cap of $219.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

