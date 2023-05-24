Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stake Decreased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154,115 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $91.57 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.03.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

