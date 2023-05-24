SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.