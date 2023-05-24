Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 758 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avory & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $206.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $213.88. The company has a market capitalization of $202.68 billion, a PE ratio of 984.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.37.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.35.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,831 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,045. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

