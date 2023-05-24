Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,240 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $79.09.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.