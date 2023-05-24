Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 2,994 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 33,705 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 214,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 31,425 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 86,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS Group Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.