Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 269 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IJT opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $123.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.32 and a 200 day moving average of $110.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

