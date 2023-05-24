Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,125,000 after buying an additional 1,583,751 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,946,000 after purchasing an additional 623,235 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,797,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after purchasing an additional 91,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

NWL stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -317.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NWL. Citigroup began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.